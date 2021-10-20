Melbourne Renegades women would take on Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash 2021-22 League on Wednesday, October 20. The match would start at 7:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be live telecasted on Sony Sports Networks. Sony Liv app would provide live streaming of this game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)