Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will happen Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 51st match of the Big Bash League 11 will begin at 01.15 pm IST. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Live Streaming Details:

Fine margins between @StarsBBL and @HeatBBL as they lock horns at the weekend ⚔️ Who will seize advantage in this #BBL11 tie? Find out LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/PwdQDewT23 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/nCOPHIQUzo — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)