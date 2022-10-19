The India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 looks in danger of being washed out as there is a forecast of heavy rainfall in Melbourne on that day (October 23, 2022). Fans are worried about the fate of the fixture as a number of warm-ups have already been abandoned due to rains. Melbourne Weather on October 23 for India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Clash: Check Rain Forecast and Weather Report During IND vs PAK Clash at MCG.

Rain Might Play a Role

Rain might play a role in India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2022

Go Away

Rain rain go away please don't come on Sunday https://t.co/epWGZV9MP3 — Malaika(Cricket 💚 hai) (@MalaikaMunir3) October 19, 2022

No Reduced Overs

I want India Pakistan to play full match . If it rains then just postpone it on another day but don't short the to 5 or 10 overs it kills really it kills..!!😂🔥#INDvsPAK — Agha Khan ❤️✨ (@i_dr_ak47) October 14, 2022

Disappointed

Bhak sb dafa ho jao https://t.co/rwa7apFPj0 — ajeeb. (@hokyarahahaii) October 19, 2022

Not Worth It

Not worthy of watching this WC if rains washes out the match between Pakistan and India — Dr.Zeeshan Akbar (@zeak_mohmand) October 16, 2022

