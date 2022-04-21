Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and will bowl first against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 21. Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith will make their debuts for Mumbai Indians. Daniel Sams returns for the five-time champs. CSK also have included Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius in their playing XI in place of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

