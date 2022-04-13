Shikhar Dhawan also joins in on the act as he scores his first half-century of IPL 2022 and 45th overall. The PBKS batter had decent starts throughout the competition but had failed to capitalise.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)