Gujarat Giants are all set to try and test their luck against Mumbai Indians Women at the WPL 2024 clash in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bat given how the last two games went at the venue. They have made two changes with Bharti Fulmali. who replaced injured Harleen Deol in the squad, being handed the debut cap and Sneh Rana coming in for Mannat Kashyap. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted going unchanged. Ellyse Perry Nails Traditional Look in Black Saree, Smriti Mandhana Sports Smart Look With a Cap As RCB’s WPL 2024 Stars Have a Blast at Retro Night (Watch Video).

