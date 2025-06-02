Most cricket stadiums in England often have car parking are adjacent to the playing areas, which sometimes leads to loss of property. Michael Jones, during his 55-run knock, managed to damage a Mercedes parked in the parking lot during the Durham vs Lancashire T20 Blast 2025 match. Jones slammed a massive six, which ended up breaking a car's back glass at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Jones' knock helped Lancashire chase down 151 and keep their lead in the North Group intact. Dewald Brevis Makes Impressive Debut in Vitality Blast T20; Smashes First-Ball Six, Scores 68 off 32 balls During Hampshire Hawks vs Essex Match.

Michael Jones Breaks Car Back Glass

You can't park there 🚗 pic.twitter.com/pjqE9EBOSd — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)