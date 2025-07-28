The India-Pakistan geopolitical tension has spilled over to England, where a spectator attending the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester was asked to cover his Pakistan Cricket Team jersey. Shared on social media by BBC commentator Aatif Nawaz, the clip showcased Lancashire ground staff asking a fan, who wore a Pakistan jersey, to cover his shirt, to which the fan could be seen arguing with the ground staff and then the security personnel. Check out the viral video below. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: India Captain Shubman Gill Backs Decision To Continue As Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar Near Century Against England.

Fan Asked To Cover Pakistan Jersey

pic.twitter.com/hlMw6m3GMu A spectator who attended the Test Match at Old Trafford today was asked to cover up his Pakistan shirt. Why? Can you explain @lancscricket? How can it be in any way wrong to wear a cricket shirt to a cricket match? Are we setting new rules where you can… — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 27, 2025

