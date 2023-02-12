Michael Vaughn shared a video of local tennis ball cricket match of India on his twitter handle terming it surely as the 'Greatest Catch of All Time'. In the video, two players were seen taking a brilliant catch in the boundary line. It looked like a regular catch in the beginning, but the fielder was moving out with momentum and had to throw the ball in the air in the first attempt, the ball is traveling outside the boundary line. It was then the fielder showed his football skills, kicking the ball in the air like a bicycle kick and the ball rallied to a fellow teammate inside the field who took the catch. It was a brilliant effort altogether which impressed the like of Michael Vaughn and Twitterati who made the video viral. Although, when rewatched it was noticed that the fielder's feet touched the ball when he was kicking the ball.

Michael Vaughan Claims This is The 'Greatest Catch of All Time'

Surely the greatest catch of all time … 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZJFp1rbZ3B — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 12, 2023

