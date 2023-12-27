Antiques on the cricket field are not new to spectators, who also sometimes join in to make it spectacular. During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 2, while fielding Mitchell Marsh pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Suiii’ celebration, which the crowd enjoyed a lot. The crowd even exclaimed “Suiiiii" in unison. With the help of a strong second and third session on day two, Australia took control of the Test limiting Pakistan to 194/6 at the stumps on day two. Extraordinary! Pat Cummins’ Brilliance Shines, Plucks Abdullah Shafique for a Stunning Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023

Watch Mitchell Marsh hitting Cristiano ronaldo’s ‘Suiiiii’ celebration

