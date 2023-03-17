India are currently facing Australia in the 1st ODI of a three-match series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the toss, the Men in Blue managed to bowl out Australia for a score of 188. Pacer duo Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja got two. Mitchell Marsh 81(65) scored a half-century for the Australian team. However, no other batter crossed the 30-run mark. India will now look to chase this target comfortably.

Australia - 188/10

Mohammed Siraj picks up the final two wickets as both Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa depart for a duck. Australia all out for 188 runs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Fj8MSqDLqk — BCCI (@BCCI) March 17, 2023

