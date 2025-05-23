Mitchell Marsh was named Man of the Match for his superb century in the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 22. The Australian, who has been in good form for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, took apart the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, first alongside Aiden Markram and then, with Nicholas Pooran. He brought up his century off 56 deliveries and finished with a 117-run knock off 64 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes. It was his maiden IPL century that helped Lucknow Super Giants post 235/2 after being put to bat first and it came in a winning cause with Rishabh Pant and his team winning the contest by 33 runs in the end to complete a league double over the 2022 champions. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh's Blistering Century Helps LSG Do a League Double Over Table-Toppers.

Mitchell Marsh Wins Man of the Match Award

A century worth the wait 🫶 Mitchell Marsh's maiden #TATAIPL hundred earns him a well deserved Player of the Match award! 💪 Relive his innings ▶ https://t.co/aLoUHWrkIo#GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/G9A46i8ydK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2025

