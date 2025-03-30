Mitchell Starc became the new Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025 with eight wickets to his name, achieving that with a magnificent five-wicket haul during the DC vs SRH match on Sunday, March 30. The left-arm pacer started off on a superb note, picking up three wickets in his first spell, which included the ones of Ishan Kishan (2), Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) and Travis Head (22). He then returned at the death and dismissed Harshal Patel (5) and Wiaan Mulder (9) to complete what was his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. With this fifer, he went past CSK's Noor Ahmad who has taken seven wickets so far. Mitchell Starc finished with figures of 5/35 as Delhi Capitals bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 163 in 18.4 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk Catch Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Star Time His Jump to Perfection To Dismiss Aniket Verma During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Mitchell Starc Becomes New Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2025

Purple Cap and Five wicket Haul for Mitchell Starc. - The Greatest Ever 😍#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/NrMpOuFohh — Ali Ansari ( علی ) (@AjazAnasari) March 30, 2025

