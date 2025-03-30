Jake Fraser-McGurk pulled off a sensational catch near the boundary to dismiss Aniket Verma during the DC vs SRH match in IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30. This happened in the 16th over of the match when an in-form Aniket Verma attempted to smash a second consecutive six off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. He nailed a superb pull shot and it seemed that the ball would fly over the fence. But Jake Fraser-McGurk had other ideas as he jumped right in time and grabbed the catch with both his hands. He also ensured that he remained within a safe distance from the boundary ropes. That catch ended an entertaining 74-run knock off 41 balls from Aniket Verma. Aniket Verma Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Explosive Batter Who Scored His Maiden Half-Century in IPL During DC vs SRH Match.

Watch Jake Fraser-McGurk's Catch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

