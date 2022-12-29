Australia continues to dominate over South Africa in the three-match test series as they take an unassailable 2-0 lead by beating South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the 2nd Test at Melbourne. South Africa couldn't get a grip on the Test match since the Day 1. They were wrapped up in 189 in the first innings and couldn't make inroads in the Australian innings as they took a humongous lead of 386 runs. David Warner scored a double century to help Australia get such a big lead. it seemed like a matter of time for South Africa to lose in this Test as they are yet to figure out how to bat in these conditions. Starting from 15/1 on the Day 4, none of the South Africa batters could convert their starts as they kept losing wickets in regular intervals. Only Temba Bavuma (65) tried to give some fight back. Only a miracle could save South Africa and it didn't come. They were wrapped up in 204, handing Australia a massive win in both the Test match and in the series. Nathan Lyon (3/58) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers in this innings. AUS vs SA 2022: Cameron Green Ruled Out of Australia’s Third Test Against South Africa Due to Finger Injury.

Australia Beat South Africa By An Innings and 182 Runs

