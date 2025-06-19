MLC 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI New York vs Seattle Orcas and Live Telecast of Major League Cricket T20 Cricket Match

The ninth match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 season will see MI New York back in action against Seattle Orcas on June 19. The MI New York vs Seattle Orcas match is set to be played at the Oakland Coliseum, California. The vital MLC 2025 match will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India. Fans can watch the MI New York vs Seattle Orcas live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch MI New York vs Seattle Orcas MLC 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription fees. Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Club World Cup 2025 Despite Saudi Arabia and FIFA Efforts.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas MLC 2025 Live Streaming in India

Season 3️⃣ of Cognizant #MajorLeagueCricket is going Coast to Coast, with matches in three elite venues. Be there for our biggest season yet—Check your email, presale tickets are LIVE now! 🎟️ ❤️ 🏟️ PS: there's a second presale drop on 3/29. Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/PUl1qKVXDy pic.twitter.com/VmJerEO3i1 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) March 27, 2025

