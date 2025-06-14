MI New York are set to lock horns with Texas Super Kings in the second match of MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 on Saturday, June 14. The MI New York vs Texas Super Kings match is set to be played at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India and fans can watch the MI New York vs Texas Super Kings live telecast on Star Sports 1 TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch MLC 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. MLC 2025: Oakland Coliseum Baseball Stadium Turns Cricket Ground As It Hosts Major League Cricket Matches.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Super Kings (@texassuperkings)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)