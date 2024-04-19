Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi reposted an Instagram story of his fan which included praise about his performance in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match. However, the story also criticised the decisions by Hardik Pandya and claimed them to be strange and surprising. However, Nabi realised the fact that the post can be controversial to which he deleted it later. Nabi didn't bowl a single over in the match but took two catches and did one run out which helped MI beat PBKS by nine runs in the Indian Premier League. However, Nabi later deleted the story. The incident has once again added fire to a rift between players in the MI dugout. IPL 2024: PBKS Star Ashutosh Sharma Reveals He Slipped Into Depression After Being Dropped from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Team

Mohammad Nabi's Deleted Instagram Story

Mohammad Nabi deleted Instagram story. 👀 And still few people really doubt when I say everything is not right in Mumbai Indians camp. pic.twitter.com/OS775wDYPv — Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) April 19, 2024

