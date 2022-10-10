Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan claimed the Men's Player of the Month award for September, while India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is named the recipient of women's award. Rizwan secured his first ever ICC Men’s Player of the Month award following his remarkable spell of scoring in the month of September. Kaur, who was brilliant during the ODI series became India’s first winner of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month.

A top T20I batter has become the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September 2022 🔥 Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)