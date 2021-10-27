After his impressive batting performance against India, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has replaced Virat Kohli at the number four spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

⚡ Big gains for Aiden Markram, JJ Smit 🔥 Mohammad Rizwan rises to No.4 among batters All you need to know about the latest rankings 👉 https://t.co/1sQBCW4KB0 pic.twitter.com/WfPp8XBb5I — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan, who has been leading the way for Bangladesh in the current competition, has risen to the top spot in the all-rounders' rankings.

After his scintillating performances in the #T20WorldCup, Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 all-rounder in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I rankings 🔝 pic.twitter.com/RIrtfJzJFB — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2021

