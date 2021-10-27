After his impressive batting performance against India, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has replaced Virat Kohli at the number four spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Shakib Al Hasan, who has been leading the way for Bangladesh in the current competition, has risen to the top spot in the all-rounders' rankings.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)