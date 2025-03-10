After India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, fans witnessed an adorable moment as Mohammed Shami introduced his family to Virat Kohli and they clicked a picture together. Kohli also touched the feet of Shami's mother showing a respectful gesture. Shami shared the picture of his mother sharing frame with Virat Kohli on his social media handles. Fans loved it too and made it viral on social media. Mohammed Shami Leaves Stage As Team India Players Celebrate ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win With Champagne, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammed Shami Shares Adorable Frame of His Mother Alongside Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)