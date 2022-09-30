Mohammaed Siraj has been named as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The BCCI, in an announcement on social media, picked Siraj to replace the premium fast bowler, who sustained a back injury and was ruled out of the series. Bumrah did not play the first T20I against South Africa.

Mohammed Siraj Replaces Jasprit Bumrah:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽https://t.co/o1HvH9XqcI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2022

