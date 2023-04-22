Mohit Sharma (2/17) continued to repay the faith that Gujarat Titans showed in him as he bowled a special last over to help the defending champions edge past Lucknow Super Giants by just seven runs in a low-scoring IPL 2023 thriller. Chasing 136 to win, Lucknow Super Giants had a great start with KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers scoring 55 in just 6.3 overs. Rahul ended up with a 61-ball 68. But the tides turned as wickets continued to tumble. At one point, LSG needed 12 runs off the final over and they lost four wickets to eventually fell short by just seven. Noor Ahmad (2/18) and Rashid Khan (1/33) were also amongst the wickets. KL Rahul Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 7000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Thriller

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)