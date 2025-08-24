A video has gone viral on social media where a monkey invaded a local cricket ground. The monkey could be seen running towards the young cricketers, who were practising in the local cricket ground. In the video, the monkey was seen chasing and trying to attack a few young cricketers, who were running to a safe place across the ground. However, it is yet to be known where the incident took place. Below is the viral video of a monkey invading the local cricket ground and attacking young cricketers. Snake Spotted at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025, Fans Say ‘Naagin Derby for a Reason’ As Pic Goes Viral.

Monkey Invades Local Cricket Ground

🚨 FIRST TIME IN CRICKET 🚨 - A Monkey 🐒 entered the cricket field and started hitting the young cricketers 😮 - Just watch till the end, A scary video 😨 pic.twitter.com/QE4JhrpIQd — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 24, 2025

