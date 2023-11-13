Morne Morkel has resigned as bowling coach of the Pakistan national team after their dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The former South African cricketer joined the Green Shirts on a six-month contract in June 2023. Pakistan had a forgettable time at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India where they secured a fifth-place finish after losing five out of nine matches played. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed this development in a statement and also announced that a replacement will be named 'in due course'. Babar Azam Receives Warm Welcome After Reaching Pakistan Following Green Shirts’ Fifth-Place Finish in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Morne Morkel Resigns as Pakistan Bowling Coach

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach Details here ⤵️ https://t.co/El3BgWVbjh — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)