MS Dhoni was seen in an all-new avatar in a hilarious promo video for IPL 2022. The video, which was shared on March 6, Sunday, saw Dhoni dress up as an old man watching the IPL with his family.

Watch Video Here:

Kuch bhi karega to watch #TATAIPL, kyunki #YeAbNormalHai! 😉 What's your plan when the action kicks off? Watch it LIVE on March 26 on @StarSportsIndia & @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/AnaMttJuDm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)