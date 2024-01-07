Besides being a master tactician and an epitome of calmness on the cricket field, MS Dhoni also has a very good sense of humour. And it was on show when he came up with a unique way to wish Rishabh Pant's sister and her fiance Ankit Chaudhary on their engagement. Dhoni attended the ceremony and stood on the stage to congratulate the couple when he said, "They are very excited, they dance very well, they get along very well. I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead!" and this comment left everyone in splits. He further went on to add that he meant it from a 'career perspective'. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni Interacts With Rishabh Pant and His Mother at Engagement Ceremony of Indian Wicketkeeper’s Sister, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

