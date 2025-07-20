MS Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, visited the Maa Dewri temple located in Ranchi. In videos which have gone viral, the former India National Cricket Team captain could be seen entering the temple with his family and having police and security around him. They performed the traditional practice of breaking coconuts and sought blessings at the temple. Earlier, CSK (Chennai Super Kings) had a tough time in IPL 2025, where they finished right at the bottom of the points table, managing just four wins out of 14. MS Dhoni did not offer much clarity on his IPL future after CSK's campaign ended and fans would hope to see him back in action next season as well. 'Mahendra Lal Dhoni Lal Gada', Netizens React Hilariously To MS Dhoni Wearing Amiri's Piano-Inspired Shirt Worth INR 72,000.

MS Dhoni Visits Maa Dewri Temple in Ranchi With Family

MS Dhoni and his family at Deori Maa temple 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Jb7VBXn54 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 19, 2025

MS Dhoni, Family Seek Blessings at Maa Dewri Temple

Video of the day ❤️🙏 MS Dhoni Family at Dewri Mandir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oP1IwDVvGz — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) July 19, 2025

