The World celebrated the special occasion of Christmas on December 25, 2023. Sportspersons joined the celebration as well with their families and friends, decorating the Christmas Tree and enjoying the Christmas Cake. Among them was star cricketer and CSK captain MS Dhoni who celebrated the occasion with friends and family at his home. He was also accompanied by Delhi Capitals captain and Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant. MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni shared a picture of them celebrating Christmas together and it went viral on social media. 'Jawab Milega Uska' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist Regarding Team India's 'Desperation' to Win Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Celebrates Christmas 2023 With His Family and Rishabh Pant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

