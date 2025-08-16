A series of pictures has gone viral on social media where former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted together in a recent wedding function. Apart from Gambhir and Dhoni, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan and Tilak Varma marked their presence. The location and details of the wedding are not known yet. Below are the snippets of the wedding event. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Attends Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain With Family Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Indian Cricketers, Including MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, during Wedding Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HouseOfEvents (@house.of.events)

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir Together During Wedding Event

🚨 Heroes of 2011 WORLD CUP 🎯 MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir unite at an event. pic.twitter.com/A3dX43KVsK — Raw Cricket Talks (@RawCricketTalks) August 16, 2025

