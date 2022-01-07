Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gifted his autographed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. The fast-bowler took to Twitter and shared the photos. Rauf also wrote that Dhoni is still winning hearts with his gestures.

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

