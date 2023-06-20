MS Dhoni gifted a signed Chennai Super Kings jersey to Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz, who represented KKR in the IPL this season, took to social media to share the picture of him holding the signed jersey sent by Dhoni. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Thanks @mahi7781 sir for sending the gift all the way from India." Fan Spotted Watching Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier With MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey, Picture Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Gifts Signed CSK Jersey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@rahmanullah.gurbaz)

