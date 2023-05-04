Chennai Super Kings had to spilt points with Lucknow Super Giants during their latest Indian Premier League 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. After a delayed start, CSK reduced LSG to 125-7 in 19.2 overs. But then the rain once again interrupted the game as both teams had to return back to the dressing room. Interestingly, LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helped the ground staff to bring on the covers. Rhodes was later praised by the Twitterati for this gesture. While replying to one of those tweets, the former South African cricketer revealed that it was CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ability to handle the incredible support of Ekana Stadium which inspired him. Jonty Rhodes to the Rescue! LSG Fielding Coach Joins Ground Staff in Bringing On Covers As Rain Stops LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Inspires Jonty Rhodes

Thank you @Anand_ac314 I was actually inspired by @msdhoni and the way he handled the incredible support he was shown at #EkanaStadium. Not just a legend, but a great man too #7 #legend #greathuman #respectthegame https://t.co/rlS0XKyCsO — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 3, 2023

