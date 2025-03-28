Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Chennai Super Kings after 17 years at Chepauk in the IPL as they secured a 50-run victory over them in the IPL 2025 clash. This is their first win at Chennai against CSK in the IPL since 2008 and it came under the new captain Rajat Patidar. CSK vs RCB has been a fierce rivalry and RCB fans were elated after this win. They took to social media and shared funny memes and jokes on the win. RCB Defeat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk in IPL; Rajat Patidar, Bowlers Shine As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Dominant Victory Over Chennai Super Kings.

RCB After Defeating CSK

Rajat Patidar

CSK: We haven't lost a single match against RCB in Chepauk in last 17 years Rajat Patidar: pic.twitter.com/BUJbLAP3gJ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

RCB Won

This is How It Feels

This is how It feels when RCB wins. pic.twitter.com/OZv2uHdLHu — Prithvi (@Prithvi10_) March 28, 2025

Crowd Chanting Kohli, Kohli

Crowd chanting Kohli Kohli, RCB RCB in their own den Chepauk, right in front of Dhoni … Peak cinema 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/osTsGk3HYS — 𝘿 (@Vk18xCr7) March 28, 2025

Ambati Rayudu Reaction

Ambati Rayadu when RCB is winning against CSK pic.twitter.com/I6C68QBlzQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

More RCB, RCB Chants

Heard more RCB RCB chants than CSK chants today 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/S3YWaE77RY — M. (@IconickohIi) March 28, 2025

RCB Fans in Chepauk

RCB Only Team

RCB is the only team to penetrate Tamil Nadu in last 7 days pic.twitter.com/s10CeyrQdB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

Done and Dusted

Rule number 1 : NEVER MESS WITH RCB. Rule number 2: ALWAYS FOLLOW RULE NUMBER 1. Done and dusted in their own den.pic.twitter.com/EazaQwDbGi — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 28, 2025

