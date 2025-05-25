The 43-year-old Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has revealed that he is in no mood to draw curtains to his illustrious career. When Harsha Bhogle asked MS Dhoni about his retirement plans during the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 post match presentation, the wicketkeeper batter clearly ruled out the decision for now. MS Dhoni stated, "I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best." Speaking on performance, MS Dhoni jokingly added, "If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22." Talking about his future plans, the former India captain stated, "Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few back rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide." However, MS Dhoni hasn't completely ruled out his retirement rumours. Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans by 83 Runs in IPL 2025 Match; Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway and Bowlers Help CSK Sign Off With Consolation Win.

MS Dhoni During The Post Match Talk:

MS DHONI IS NOT RETIRING 🥹 Dhoni responded to questions about his retirement. He also gave a tight slap — indirectly — to those asking him to retire 💀 See you next year - The Man, The Myth, The Legend Thala 🦁#CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/3CoHIJHvwE — Amit 𝕏 (@AMITZZZ_) May 25, 2025

