MS Dhoni has been in red-hot form with the bat in hand in IPL 2024 and he showcased that during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match on April 19. Coming to bat with few deliveries left, Dhoni left his mark on the game by scoring 28 runs off only nine balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. One of the shots he struck was a massive 101m high six off Yash Thakur's bowling in the 20th over of the first innings. Dhoni swung his bat hard and found the meat of the willow and the ball flew over the leg-side fence. MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception From Fans As He Walks Out to Bat at Ekana Cricket Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Hits Massive 101m Six

𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚! MS Dhoni smacks a 1⃣0⃣1⃣ metre SIX into the stands 💥 Lucknow is treated with an entertaining MSD finish 💛 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/XIT3O43l99 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

