A rare incident happened during the high-voltage clash between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2025 when MS Dhoni's DRS call over Khaleel Ahmed's delivery against Virat Kohli failed. Dhoni, who is known for his accurate DRS calls while wicketkeeping, couldn't judge it right against the Bengaluru opener. The incident happened during the first ball of the third over when Khaleel Ahmed bowled a nip-backer towards Kohli. The batter went for the flick, but the ball hit him on the pad. After the discussion, Dhoni signalled Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for DRS, and they went for it. Replays show that the ball was pitched outside the leg stump, and Virat Kohli remained not out. After this, social media was filled with funny memes and jokes. CSK vs RCB Memes Go Viral As MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Others Gear Up to Take on Each Other in IPL 2025 Clash.

