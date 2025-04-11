Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni was dismissed for just one run by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ace spinner Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni, who returned as the Chennai captain after 683 days, didn't contribute with the bat. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 16th over. Narine bowled a fullish delivery, and Dhoni went forward to flick. The CSK skipper missed it, and the ball hit Dhoni on the pad. The on-field umpire raised his finger, and MS Dhoni challenged the decision. Replays confirmed that there was no bat involved, and the third umpire adjudged Dhoni out. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Controversial Decision on MS Dhoni's Dismissal During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Sunil Narine Dismiss MS Dhoni during CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

