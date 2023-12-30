MS Dhoni is currently in Dubai with his family and friends enjoying holidays. He has recently featured in various events and was also spotted celebrating Christmas with Rishabh Pant. Sakshi Dhoni shared a picture on Instagram where Dhoni, Sakshi were seen enjoying their holidays in Dubai with their friends ahead of New Year. Fans loved how Dhoni and Sakshi still enjoy the small moments together and made it viral on social media. MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi, Rishabh Pant Meet Big Boss Fame Abdu Rozik in Dubai, Pictures Go Viral!

MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Dhoni Enjoy Holidays in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

