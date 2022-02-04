Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva posted a video of her taking a plunge into pool on her personal Instagram account. And it is pretty refreshing. The video appears to be shot from her vacation in December 2021. Ziva will celebrate her birthday in couple of days (February 06) and will turn two.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

Ziva's Photo from her Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)