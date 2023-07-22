Mukesh Kumar has finally got his opportunity in the India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Port of Spain as Shardul Thakur had to miss out injured. Mukesh has been a consistent performer for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and player major role in them making the Ranji Trophy Final in 2019-20 and 2022-23. After he got his India cap, he called his mother and the duo shared an emotional conversation together. Mukesh Kumar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Team India's Latest Debutant.

Mukesh Kumar Shares Emotional Moment With Mother

No Dream Too Small! 🫡 Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

