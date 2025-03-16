The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will start on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign on March 23. They will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Ahead of the IPL 2025, South African star cricketer Ryan Rickelton joined the Mumbai-based franchise. The franchise shared a special video of him with a unique twist of WWE 2K25 featuring star wrestler Cody Rhodes. MI Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Mumbai Indian Announce Ryan Rickelton's Arrival

🔊 And making his way to Mumbai, is the champion from South Africa - 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧! 🇿🇦🔥#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/jv8KEACUO3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)