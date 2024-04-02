Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the most followed franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) BookMyShow app and website will present the tickets for home games of Mumbai Indians. Here is how spectators can buy tickets on BookMyShow. After visiting the BookMyShow app or website, fans can click on IPL or cricket in the search bar. Available matches will appear on screen and fans can book the tickets via multiple payment options. Tickets are available from 2nd April to 4th April. For MI family card holders, the tickets are available from the 4th of April to the 5th April, while registered users can book tickets from the 5th April to the 7th April till 5 PM. IPL 2024: My Dismissal Changed the Match, Says Skipper Hardik Pandya After MI Slump to Six-Wicket Loss vs RR.

MI Ticket Booking on BookMyShow

Aamchi MI aa rahi hain, aur unko dekhne ke liye tickets bhi! 💙 Are you guys ready? Tickets are now live. Grab them before they sell out 🏏 pic.twitter.com/OCzwypEELH — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) April 2, 2024

