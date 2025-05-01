Mumbai Indians have roped in Raghu Sharma as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Sharma, 32, has played for Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket, and has been signed by MI for INR 30 lakhs. The leg-spinner has played 11 First-Class, nine List-A, and three T20 matches, claiming 74 wickets across formats. In five IPL 2025 matches, Puthur claimed six wickets, including a 3-for. RR vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 50.

MI Name Replacement For Vignesh Puthur

🚨 News 🚨@mipaltan sign Raghu Sharma as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur #TATAIPL | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)