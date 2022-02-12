Mumbai Indians have signed Dewald Brewis in the IPL 2022 Auction. He was recently named Man of the tournament at the U19 World Cup 2022. Brewis, who is also named 'Baby AB' for a similar playing style to that of AB De Villiers, had earlier professed his wish to play in the IPL.

Young Dewald Brevis is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 3 crore#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

