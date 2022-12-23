Piyush Chawla was sold to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Auction on Friday, December 23. The veteran spinner was picked by the five-time winners at a price of Rs 50 lakh in the accelerated auction. Chawla is a former IPL champion, having won the title with KKR in 2014. He had earlier been with the Mumbai Indians.

Piyush Chawla Sold to Mumbai Indians:

Time for the accelerated player Auction and first up its Piyush Chawla He is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

