An experienced IPL all-rounder Shreyas Gopal will be playing his next season of the Indian Premier League in 2024 for Mumbai Indians. MI signed him for an amount of INR 20 Lakh. He has played 49 matches and has scored 180 runs. Gopal has taken 49 wickets in his IPL career. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Manimaran Siddharth Sold to LSG for INR 2.40 Crore, Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC.

Shreyas Gopal Signs for MI

Shreyas Gopal is SOLD to the Mumbai Indians 🔨



He will play for #MI for INR 20 Lakh.#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

