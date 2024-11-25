Veteran speedster Deepak Chahar will be playing for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. Mumbai Indians picked up Chahar for INR 9.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Deepak saw the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings going strongly for him before the Chennai Super Kings joined the bidding battle. Mumbai Indians eventually signed the star pacer. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Deepak Chahar Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 Crore.

Deepak Chahar Moves to Mumbai Indians

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)