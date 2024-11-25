New Zealand national cricket team star all-rounder Mitchell Santner was sold to five-time champions Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. Recently, Santner was one of the main heroes in New Zealand's historic Test series win over the India national cricket team at their home. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Punjab Kings Sign Kuldeep Sen for INR 80 Lakh, Reece Topley Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 75 Lakh.

Mitchell Santner Will Wear Mumbai Indians Jersey

