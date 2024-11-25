Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) purchased the 22-year-old all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa for INR 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The promising cricketer has also played for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 season. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Yuvraj Chaudhary Signed By Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 Lakh; Abdul Basith, Chetan Sakariya and Sandeep Warrier Unsold.

Mumbai Indians Invest in Youth

Raj Angad Bawa is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 30 Lakh 👌👌 #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

